DP Kindiki: Politics is about ideas, not violence

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned politicians against using youths to cause violence.

Speaking Thursday in Kieni, Nyeri County, when he commissioned the Maragima electrification project, the DP was categorical that the state will not allow anyone to fuel violence through incitement.

His remarks come in the wake of concerns following a spate of chaos, amid accusations that some leaders are exploiting young people to cause unrest during political rallies.

“Anybody introducing violence in Central Kenya or any other part of Kenya is living in the past. We will not allow you to incite the people of Kenya against one another because politics is about ideas. Politics is not about violence. Politics is a competition of who among us has the best ideas”. He said.

Kindiki said he will not be distracted as he serves the people and executes his duties as the Deputy President of Kenya.

As a political student of former President Kibaki, the DP said he will not engage in empty rhetoric like his opponents but will remain focused on delivering development to improve the lives of the people.

“I don’t want to be distracted. I want to focus on my work. The time will come when I will be asked what I have done for the people with the position I am occupying right now, and I will be ready to account for my time as Deputy President,” he stated.

He further outlined the government’s scorecard, revealing that 1.3 million homes have been connected to the national grid since assuming office in 2022, raising the total number of connected homes to slightly over 14 million.

He said the government is keen to connect electricity to all the 15.6 million homes in the country to ensure every Kenyan has access to power.

He assured universal electricity connection is possible while revealing efforts to extend connection to every village as the administration ramps up efforts to raise the country’s economic profile to first world status.

“In the next two to three years, we are going to connect every home in Kenya to electricity as we move to ensure all the 15.6 million homes in the country are connected to power.,” DP said.

“We are on course towards achieving universal electrification. This is how we will move the country to the first world because it is possible through universal electricity connection,” he affirmed.

In Nyeri County, the government has allocated Ksh750 million to connect an additional 9, 500 homes. From the allocation, Kieni Constituency has received Ksh450 million for powering 3, 500 homes.

The DP said the President has instructed the Ministry of Energy to accelerate completion of the projects for the people to enjoy access to electricity.

“We will make sure every home in Kieni Constituency is connected to power. I will work hard to ensure the people of Nyeri and Kieni benefit from electricity, roads, water and markets among other critical projects,” DP reiterated.

The Deputy President also assured the residents that other ongoing projects in the area will be completed on time. They include several road projects on top of the expansion of the Nyeri-Nanyuki-Isiolo highway, Mau Mau roads, ongoing construction of modern markets, among others.