RugbySports

HSBC 7’S World Championship: dicey affair for Shujaa after South Africa loss

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

The national rugby sevens team Shujaa hopes of advancing to the main cup quarter finals of the ongoing HSBC Sevens World Championship in Valladolid were dimmed after losing 14-0 to South Africa during their second group A match played in Valladolid.

It was the second successive defeat for Shujaa after falling 15-10 to Australia and now face an uphill task of advancing to the knock out phase.

Shilton Van Wyk and  Sebaastian Job  scored converted tries to grab the emphatic victory.

Kenya  will face Great Brittain on Saturday in their final group A fixture. After two opening matches Kenya is ranked bottom of group A with one point while South Africa tops the group with 6 points.

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Australia and Great Britain are placed second and third respectively.

After the Valladolid leg,teams will head to Bordeaux for the final leg of the World Championship scheduled 5th-7th June.

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Bottom four teams on the 12 team standings will be relegated to the lower tier.

 

 

 

 

 

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