Badminton tournament to draw youth from over 20 counties to Laikipia

Young players from more than 20 counties are expected in Nanyuki this weekend for a two-day badminton tournament aimed at nurturing talent and mentoring the next generation.

The Boom & Thrive Badminton CSR Tournament 2026 will take place from 28 February to 1 March in Laikipia County, bringing together some of the country’s most promising young players. Organisers say it is set to be one of the most diverse youth badminton gatherings in the Mt Kenya region this year.

“Nurturing talent and shaping national champions begins at the grassroots. This tournament is about giving young people exposure, confidence and the right mentorship to thrive both on and off the court,” said Edward Muchiri Mburu, Director of Woodchem Traders Limited, Mazingira Recyclers Limited and Boom & Thrive Badminton.

He added that players will not only compete but also build networks and learn from leaders attending the event. Community leaders, business executives and other stakeholders are expected to engage with participants, share experiences and inspire them.

The tournament has attracted strong backing from the private sector. Leading sponsors include Woodchem Traders Limited, Mazingira Recyclers Limited, Shuttle Auto Garage, ICEA Lion Insurance, Willcure Health Care, and CGA Consult, alongside several businesses from Laikipia and beyond that have pledged support for youth empowerment through sport.

Organisers say the initiative reflects growing recognition that sport can drive regional economic and social development while creating structured pathways for young people to realise their potential.

Beyond competition, the event has been designed as a platform for mentorship, leadership development and character building. It will also focus on identifying talent in both sport and academics, promoting healthy lifestyles and encouraging positive social engagement.

The tournament comes at a time when Kenya is working to strengthen its presence in international badminton. In mid-February, two Kenyan teams were dispatched to compete in the All Africa Senior Championships in Gaborone, Botswana, and the BWF World Para-Badminton Championships in Manama, Bahrain, as part of efforts to qualify for major global competitions.

With the country targeting qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games, grassroots tournaments such as Boom & Thrive are viewed as vital steps in building a strong pipeline of future champions.