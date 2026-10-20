County NewsNEWS

DPP welcomes convictions in Shakahola massacre case

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, has welcomed the conviction of controversial preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 28 co-accused for the murder of 191 people, including 190 children, in the Shakahola massacre case.

The DPP commended the team of prosecutors comprising Peter Kiprop, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions and Head of the Coast Region; Jami Yamina, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Victor Owiti, Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Ngina Mutua and Betty Rubia (Assistant Directors of Public Prosecutions) and Yassir Mohammed, (Prosecution Counsel) for their dedication and professionalism.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Further, he thanked the Judiciary, investigators, the media and members of the public for their respective roles in ensuring accountability in the case.

Ingonga expressed confidence that the convictions mark a significant step towards securing justice for the victims and their families following one of the worst massacres in Kenya’s history.

The DPP reaffirmed his Office’s commitment to pursuing justice through evidence-based prosecutions and ensuring that those responsible for serious crimes are held accountable in accordance with the law.

The convictions follow a judgment delivered by Lady Justice Diana Kavedza at the Mombasa High Court, finding Mackenzie and 28 others guilty of the 191 murder counts arising from deaths at Shakahola, Kilifi County.

Meru leaders castigate classification of Miraa as a drug
Kenya secures Ksh10.4B boost to reduce maternal, newborn deaths
Gov’t orders swift probe into illegal recording of Kenyan women by Russian national
WHO launches initiative to raise health taxes, tackle chronic diseases

Source: DPP

 

President Ruto to commission MV Uhuru II wagon in Kisumu
Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks
50 Judges set to face JSC interview panel for Environment, Land Court jobs
Mudavadi hails security guards’ role in protecting democracy, economy
Govt to work with Boda Boda operators to reform sector
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ex-OpenAI worker accused of planting device had Saudi support, says court filing
Next Article Court allows withdrawal of charges against six Nakuru county officials
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Court allows withdrawal of charges against six Nakuru county officials
County News NEWS
Ex-OpenAI worker accused of planting device had Saudi support, says court filing
Business International Business
Watch Live: Mashujaa Day celebrations begin in earnest in Eldoret
County News Culture
US raises Kenya travel advisory over health risks
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Local News

Gachagua urges agricultural sector agencies to hasten coffee, tea reforms

County NewsHealth

Gov. Njuki promises free medical services for residents registered with SHA

Local NewsNEWS

Police accused of helping suspected serial killer escape

International NewsNEWS

Moscow attack: Day of mourning after 133 killed at Crocus City Hall concert

Show More