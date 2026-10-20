DPP welcomes convictions in Shakahola massacre case

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, has welcomed the conviction of controversial preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 28 co-accused for the murder of 191 people, including 190 children, in the Shakahola massacre case.

The DPP commended the team of prosecutors comprising Peter Kiprop, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions and Head of the Coast Region; Jami Yamina, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Victor Owiti, Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Ngina Mutua and Betty Rubia (Assistant Directors of Public Prosecutions) and Yassir Mohammed, (Prosecution Counsel) for their dedication and professionalism.

Further, he thanked the Judiciary, investigators, the media and members of the public for their respective roles in ensuring accountability in the case.

Ingonga expressed confidence that the convictions mark a significant step towards securing justice for the victims and their families following one of the worst massacres in Kenya’s history.

The DPP reaffirmed his Office’s commitment to pursuing justice through evidence-based prosecutions and ensuring that those responsible for serious crimes are held accountable in accordance with the law.

The convictions follow a judgment delivered by Lady Justice Diana Kavedza at the Mombasa High Court, finding Mackenzie and 28 others guilty of the 191 murder counts arising from deaths at Shakahola, Kilifi County.

Source: DPP