Murkomen calls on police to flush out goons in Ruiru

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has called upon the police to ensure that all illegal occupants in Two Rivers Crescent and Imani Estates in Mukuyu, Ruiru, Kiambu County are flushed out.

“I have urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure that all goons are removed from Two Rivers Crescent and Imani Estates,” the CS said.

The CS further warned that anyone found misusing firearms, even if licensed, will have them withdrawn, as per the law, and charged.

“All of you should find and establish those who are using firearms here. If they’re licensed gun holders, due process should be followed to withdraw.”

Murkomen warned that any police officer who will be found to have abdicated their duty in the dispute will be disciplined.

To help boost security in the populous constituency, including by patrolling in the two estates, the CS announced that the number of police officers will be enhanced and Ruiru Police Station equipped with an additional vehicle.

Murkomen was speaking in Mukuyu, Ruiru, Kiambu County, after meeting with representatives of Two Rivers Crescent and Imani Estates to listen to their land-related security challenges.

He was accompanied by Ruiru MP Simon Kingara, Deputy Inspector General (KPS) Eliud Lagat, Deputy Inspector General (APS) Gilbert Masengeli, DCI Director Mohamed Amin, Principal Administrative Secretary Beverly Opwora, Central Regional Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha, and other senior Government officials.