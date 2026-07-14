Dr. Robert Aruho appointed to lead global antelope conservation efforts

Kenya’s growing influence in global wildlife conservation has received further recognition following the appointment of Dr Robert Aruho, Head of the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC), as Co-Chair of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Species Survival Commission (SSC) Antelope Specialist Group (ASG).

In this role, Dr Aruho will help lead global efforts to promote the long-term recovery, restoration, and conservation of more than 90 antelope species and their habitats. He will serve alongside conservation biologist Violeta Barrios, Chief Operating Officer of Sahara Conservation, and a network of leading scientists and conservation practitioners who guide research, conservation planning and species recovery strategies worldwide.

“Conservation challenges have become increasingly global, requiring stronger collaboration across governments, scientists and conservation organisations. I am honoured to serve as Co-Chair of the Antelope Specialist Group and look forward to working with colleagues worldwide to strengthen science-led conservation, support species recovery, and build greater collaboration that benefits threatened antelope populations and the ecosystems they sustain,” said Dr Aruho.

The appointment places a Dr. Aruho and Kenya at the forefront of global conservation efforts while recognising the scientific leadership emerging from the country’s wildlife conservation programmes.

Dr Aruho’s appointment comes at a time when many antelope species face mounting pressure from habitat loss, climate change, poaching and human-wildlife conflict.

Since joining MKWC, he has transformed Kenya’s Mountain Bongo recovery programme into the world’s largest conservation breeding population of the critically endangered subspecies. Under his leadership, the Conservancy’s Mountain Bongo population has grown to more than 100 individuals. In April, he led the successful repatriation of four male Mountain Bongos from European zoos to strengthen the genetic diversity of the Conservancy’s breeding programme.

Commenting on the appointment, Humphrey Kariuki, IUCN Patron of Nature and Patron Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy, said,”this appointment is a proud moment not only for Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy but also for Kenya and the wider conservation community across Africa. Dr Aruho has dedicated his career to protecting endangered wildlife through science, innovation and collaboration. Under his leadership, the Mountain Bongo recovery programme has become one of Africa’s leading conservation success stories, demonstrating what can be achieved through long-term investment in science, partnerships and species recovery.”

His appointment reflects the calibre of conservation leadership emerging from Africa and reinforces the importance of ensuring that those working closest to biodiversity challenges help shape global conservation priorities.

With more than two decades of experience as a wildlife veterinarian, Dr Aruho has overseen significant advances in veterinary medicine, genetics, scientific research, habitat restoration and conservation technology while leading preparations for the successful reintroduction of Mountain Bongos and other flagship species such as giraffes into their natural habitats.

Previously, he served as Senior Wildlife Veterinarian and Head of Species Programmes at the Uganda Wildlife Authority, where he led wildlife health interventions, translocations and species recovery initiatives for some of East Africa’s most threatened wildlife.

His work has strengthened collaboration between government agencies, conservation organisations, researchers and international partners, positioning Kenya as a recognised leader in species recovery.

Dr Aruho’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Kenya’s conservation sector and is expected to strengthen his efforts to advance antelope conservation at a global level. It also highlights the growing influence of African expertise in shaping global biodiversity conservation while creating new opportunities for international research partnerships, knowledge exchange and capacity building that will strengthen species recovery efforts across Africa and contribute to the conservation of threatened antelope species worldwide.

Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy is Kenya’s leading conservation organisation dedicated to the recovery of the critically endangered Mountain Bongo. It is also home to the world’s largest conservation breeding population of Mountain Bongos, now numbering more than 100 individuals, the Conservancy combines wildlife science, veterinary medicine, habitat restoration, conservation technology, and community partnerships to restore healthy, self-sustaining populations to Kenya’s forests.