Local NewsNEWS

EACC, DPP unveil joint strategy to strengthen corruption investigations and prosecutions

Partnership focuses on improving case quality and strengthening accountability across the justice system.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) have agreed to strengthen their collaboration in investigating and prosecuting corruption and money laundering cases.

The latest move signifies a renewed commitment to improving case outcomes and enhancing accountability.

The commitment was made during a high-level strategic meeting at the Kenya School of Government that brought together EACC Chairperson Dr David Oginde, Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud, along with commissioners and senior officials from both organisations.

The meeting focused on reviewing the existing partnership between the agencies, evaluating challenges impacting corruption and money laundering cases, and adopting measures to improve coordination between investigators and prosecutors.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Speaking during the meeting, Dr Oginde described corruption as one of Kenya’s most significant development challenges, saying it continues to erode public confidence in institutions and undermine service delivery.

He emphasised that closer collaboration between investigators and prosecutors would bolster the criminal justice process and enhance the country’s response to corruption and financial crimes.

Trump unable to get $464M bond in New York fraud case
Bidco Group to inspire action to protect planet
Shisha Bust! NACADA raids Pulse Lounge, seizes equipment and arrests two
CMG, media of Belt and Road partner countries launch new round of cooperation

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud stated that collaboration among justice sector institutions is both a constitutional obligation and a practical necessity.

He noted that the public expects tangible results, not institutional distinctions, adding that successful investigations, prosecutions, and the recovery of assets acquired through corruption are the benchmarks by which justice is measured.

DPP Renson Ingonga remarked that the engagement would help improve the quality of investigations and prosecutions. He noted that both institutions share the responsibility of protecting public resources, safeguarding public interest, and upholding the rule of law.

Among the resolutions reached were the introduction of joint capacity-building programmes for investigators and prosecutors, enhanced collaboration during case review processes, and greater focus on high-impact corruption and money laundering cases.

The two institutions said they would continue strengthening inter-agency cooperation to improve the administration of justice, enhance accountability and support the recovery of public assets linked to corruption.

Ombudsman to help Siaya County develop access to information policy
PS Ouma Oluga urges counties to prioritise practical health solutions
MP Were Murder: Alleged assassin detained for 30 days
Nairobi County Assembly Speaker sued over irregular appointments
Mandera Governor unveils 2024 World Green City award during Mazingira Day celebrations
Share This Article
Previous Article Head of the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC) Dr Robert Aruho Dr. Robert Aruho appointed to lead global antelope conservation efforts
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Head of the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC) Dr Robert Aruho
Dr. Robert Aruho appointed to lead global antelope conservation efforts
County News
Why wealthy Kenyans are seeking alternative homes in South Africa, UK
Business Local Business
PCEA Mai A Ihii Booth High School closed after principal’s arrest
County News NEWS
Kenya extends 8pc VAT on fuel by three months until October
Business Local Business

You May also Like

Local News

President Ruto: Gov’t to Gov’t oil deal was conducted transparently

County NewsNEWS

Mudavadi reaffirms Kenya’s commitment to strengthening JICA partnership

Local NewsNEWS

President asks new Cabinet to serve Kenya diligently

County NewsNEWS

Four dead, five injured after mine collapses in West Pokot

Show More