Gachagua roots for innovative strategies to revive ailing coffee sector

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has challenged stakeholders in the coffee sector to find long term solutions that will entrench reforms within the ailing sector.

Speaking in Meru County when he officially opened a two day coffee summit that is aimed at coming up with recommendations to address challenges faced by the coffee farmers in the country, Gachagua said farmers must get maximum returns from coffee which will in turn boost the country’s foreign exchange.

“The Summit is the climax of wide consultations with farmers, various State and non-State agencies in the country and outside on sustainable reforms. For far too long, those who sweat most in producing the cash crop have benefited the least. This is why we are here today. We want to link the farmer to the consumer, directly.” Said Gachagua.

The event brings together Governors from coffee growing counties, government officials, lawmakers and other stakeholders.

The coffee sector has been faced with challenges that have almost led to its collapse. The Deputy President said the Kenya Kwanza manifesto has put weight on Agriculture as the backbone of the economy and has expressed willingness to do everything possible to bolster the sector.

“In the Executive Order Number 1 of 2023, President William Ruto tasked me with overseeing public reforms. Reforming the Coffee, Tea, and Dairy subsectors have formed part of my work as I engage stakeholders towards a turn-around to profitability.” The DP noted.

The Summit will come up with far-reaching reforms that will, among other issues, ensure coffee becomes the leading foreign exchange earner for the country.