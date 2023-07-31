MOH, media partner to highlight role of breastfeeding in child survival

The Ministry of Health organized a media sensitization event, focusing on finding a working relationship with media partners to highlight the crucial role of breastfeeding in promoting child survival, health, and overall well-being.

Veronica Kirogo, Director of Nutrition and Dietetics Services at the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, expressed government´s commitment to collaborating with media professionals in their efforts to support working parents and raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding.

Themed “Enabling breastfeeding: Making a difference for working parents,” the session shed light on the immense benefits of breastfeeding for both the child and the mother.

Breastmilk is a nutritional powerhouse for infants, providing all the essential nutrients they need in the first six months of life.

It acts as a powerful immunization against life-threatening diseases, preventing 54pc of diarrhea and 32pc of respiratory infection episodes.

Moreover, breastfeeding can reduce infection-related mortality by 88pc among infants less than three months old.

“The Ministry of Health recognizes breastfeeding as an integral part of sustainable development. In alignment with global recommendations to protect, promote, and support breastfeeding, Kenya has implemented essential legal and policy frameworks, providing an enabling environment for breastfeeding in the workplace.” Kirogo.

“As the world marks World Breastfeeding Week, there is a pressing need for increased efforts to achieve the global target of 70pc exclusive breastfeeding by 2030. The significance of breastfeeding in promoting the health of children, mothers, and the broader population cannot be overstated.” Laura Kiige, Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF Kenya.