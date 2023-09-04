Police seize bhang worth Ksh.9.4M in Kilifi

Police in Kilifi have seized 316kg of bhang estimated at a street value of Ksh9,480,000 after the Toyota Land cruiser used as transport means landed into a ditch in a self-involved accident.

According to a statement on X handle by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the bhang was stashed in seven gunny bags ferried along Kaloleni – Mavueni route in the black Prado TX, which at the time bore registration nos. KDC 300L.

The vehicle whose right rear tyre was punctured is believed to have been on top speed when it veered of the road, plunging into the ditch and forcing the occupants to flee from the scene.

Upon search, registration plates KBQ 580K, KBZ 528N, KDA 639A & KDC 947C (the latter akin to parastatal vehicles) were found.

The seizure comes at a time when police countrywide have heightened the fight against drug abuse, trafficking in narcotics and sale and consumption of illicit brews.

Meanwhile, the recovery has been secured as exhibit and the vehicle detained, as search for the perpetrators commence.