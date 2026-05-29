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Duale summoned over plans to quarantine US citizens exposed to Ebola

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale

National Assembly Departmental Health Committee has summoned Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and other Ministry officials over the decision to quarantine US citizens exposed to Ebola in Kenya.

During the meeting, the Health CS is expected to appear before the Committee on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, to provide a comprehensive briefing on the arrangement and explain measures the Ministry has put in place to manage the epidemic.

The development comes after reports indicated that the Donald Trump administration is expected to deploy US public health officers to Kenya to staff a potential quarantine facility amid the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the country, Lawmakers have raised concern over Kenya’s preparedness for infectious disease outbreaks in parts of the region.

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Speaking before the Parliamentary Health Committee earlier this week, Khwisero Member of Parliament Christopher Aseka questioned whether the Ministry of Health was adequately prepared to handle a possible Ebola outbreak.

“Is the Ministry prepared for Ebola, noting the outbreak?” posed Aseka.

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Health Committee Chairperson James Nyikal urged the Ministry to provide Parliament with a comprehensive national response plan to deal with the threat.

The Health Committee report indicates that the government has allocated Ksh 700 million towards the Health Emergency Preparedness, Response and Resilience Programme for procurement and installation of emergency response equipment.

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