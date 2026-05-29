NACADA shuts down rehab centres over serious violations, 16 rescued

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has closed two rehabilitation facilities following separate compliance operations, rescuing a total of 16 clients from deplorable conditions that posed serious risks to their safety, health, and dignity.

Shortly after the twin crackdowns, NACADA CEO Dr. Anthony Omerikwa confirmed that the Authority’s Compliance and Enforcement team, working in a multi-agency approach, first inspected At Good Hope Rehabilitation Centre in Mtito Andei, Makueni County. The findings were alarming. The facility was operating under hazardous conditions, including cracked walls, missing ceilings, ongoing paintwork, and generally unsafe infrastructure, while still admitting clients.

Inspectors also noted compromised kitchen hygiene, a lack of food safety measures, inadequate sanitation facilities, an absence of medical waste disposal systems, and the use of unsafe borehole water for clients.

Further violations included the absence of qualified medical personnel, such as counsellors, psychologists, and medical officers. There was also no evidence of individualised treatment plans, substance use monitoring, or structured aftercare and rehabilitation programmes. Following the inspection, the facility was issued a closure notice by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) and directed to facilitate the transfer of its 14 admitted clients to appropriate facilities.

In a separate operation in Kilifi County, NACADA inspectors visited The Omari Project after concerns were raised about conditions within the facility, which was already undergoing construction. The centre had only two patients, one male and one female, but it was found to be in serious non-compliance with required rehabilitation standards. These included poor hygiene and sanitary conditions, a lack of structured treatment programmes, and improper medicine management.

Immediate enforcement and client protection measures were implemented, including the relocation of both patients to NACADA’s Miritini Treatment and Rehabilitation Facility. All medicines at the facility were removed by KMPDC through the Red Cross, pending further regulatory action.

After the operations, Dr. Omerikwa emphasised that enforcement is just one pillar of the renewed fight against drug abuse. “NACADA takes treatment and rehabilitation services with the utmost seriousness,” he said. “These are not just buildings; they are places where vulnerable Kenyans go to heal, recover, and reclaim their lives. Operating such facilities under these dangerous, degrading conditions is a betrayal of that sacred trust.”

He added, “In line with the Presidential directive on the renewed fight against drug abuse in this country, we will not hesitate to shut down any centre that compromises the safety, dignity, or recovery of its clients. Enforcement against traffickers must go hand in hand with quality care for those who have fallen victim. Both fronts are non-negotiable.”

The CEO reiterated that both facilities remain closed pending comprehensive re-inspections and confirmation that all regulatory and safety requirements are met. He urged all rehabilitation centre operators to comply with national standards, warning that ongoing enforcement operations will continue nationwide to protect vulnerable Kenyans seeking recovery.