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EACC arrests security firm director over Ksh5.4M procurement fraud

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a director of a security company in connection with an alleged procurement fraud involving a Ksh5.4 million security services contract at Keroka Technical Training Institute.

The suspect, Gilbert Momanyi Maturwe, a director of Gimo Security and Investigation Services Limited, was arrested following investigations into the award and execution of the contract.

Investigations established that the company was awarded a security services contract valued at Ksh257,000 per month for two financial years, amounting to Ksh5,448,000.

However, despite a reduction in the number of security guards deployed under the contract, payments continued to be made at the full contract rate.

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The investigations further revealed that a Tax Compliance Certificate submitted during the tendering process was allegedly falsified and did not originate from the Kenya Revenue Authority system.

Upon conclusion of investigations, the EACC forwarded the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), who approved charges of procurement fraud, uttering a false document, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

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The suspect was Wednesday morning arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kisii, where he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

He was released on a cash bail of Ksh1 million or, in the alternative, a bond of Ksh2 million with two sureties of similar amount.

The court further ordered the accused to deposit his passport with the court pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The case is scheduled for mention on July 6th 2026 for directions.

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