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Canada eyes group B lead

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

 

Fresh off its first FIFA World Cup victory, Canada faces Switzerland with a chance to take another step forward in Group B.

Co-hosts Canada face Switzerland as Group B matches conclude tonight .The match which will be played at  BC Place Vancouver in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada is set to kick off at 10PM East Africa Time.

Qatar and Bosnia Herzegovina face off  in their final encounter with elimination looking imminent.

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The Reds are coming off their first-ever World Cup victory with a 6-nil rout of Qatar on Thursday, marking the first time a Concacaf nation scores six goals in a World Cup match. Jonathan David led the way with a hat trick to help secure the three points.

Switzerland enjoyed a 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, in part to a brace from Johan Manzambi.

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Both teams enter this match tied with four points each and the top spot in Group B up for grabs. Canada holds the advantage on goal differential, which could play a big role.

Canada is looking to advance out of the group stage for the first time ever in World Cup history, and it can secure the top spot with a win or a draw. Winning the group would guarantee Jesse Marsch’s squad at least one more home game in Vancouver in the Round of 32.

 

 

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