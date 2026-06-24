2026 FIFA World CupFootballSports

South Africa face Republic of Korea in decisive group A fixture

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

 

The final group stage rounds at the 2026 FIFA World Cup are upon us, with Group A still hanging in the balance.

South Africa face the Republic of Korea on Wednesday in a decisive football match that will spell the end of the road for at least one side.

The match is scheduled 4.00am and will be beamed live by KBC Channel 1.

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While Mexico have already secured the top spot and their ticket to the next round, second place is still up for grabs.

The Republic of Korea are in the strongest position to progress with three points on the board, and a win would see them safely through to the Round of 32.

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Should South Africa pick up their first win of the tournament after a loss and a draw, their hopes of progressing would be dependent on the Czech Republic’s result against Mexico.

 

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