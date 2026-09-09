EACC arrests two Judiciary staff in separate bribery cases

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two court staff in Eldoret and Nakuru in separate incidents of soliciting and receiving bribes in connection with court services.

According to a statement, EACC arrested a Court Assistant attached to a Magistrate’s Court over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe in Eldoret.

The suspect, Linet Okungu, was arrested on Tuesday, after allegedly receiving Ksh20,000. The money was part of a bribe sought to facilitate the issuance of a stay order stopping the auction of a parcel of land in a matter pending before the court.

The arrest followed a complaint by a court user who alleged that a Magistrate had demanded Ksh50,000 to secure the stay order.

The suspect was processed at Eldoret Police Station and later released on a cash bail of Ksh20,000 pending completion of investigations.

In a separate incident in Nakuru, EACC arrested a court process server attached to the Nakuru Law Courts Civil Registry for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe to allocate a convenient mention date for a complainant’s case.

The suspect, Benard Ngeno, was escorted to the EACC South Rift Regional Office in Nakuru for processing and was later released on a cash bail of Ksh5,000 pending completion of investigations.

The arrests underscore the Commission’s commitment to tackling bribery and other forms of corruption at service delivery points and enhancing the quality of public services for all citizens.