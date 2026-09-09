Man arrested following death of his brother in Trans Nzoia

A 35-year-old man has died after he was allegedly involved in a fight with his brother following a disagreement in Mbai Farm Village, Kiminini Sub-County, Trans Nzoia County.

The incident happened on August 5, 2026, pitting Nelson Wanundu and his brother, Isaack Walumoli.

Wanundu was taken to Brown’s Hospital in Kiminini the following morning for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was later taken to Kiminini Cottage Mission Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting an autopsy.

After the incident, Walumoli disappeared into thin air prompting detectives from DCI Kiminini to pursue him.

The detectives later traced him to Kitale Town, where they arrested him.

He was then taken to Kiminini Police Station, where he is being held as investigations continue before he is arraigned.