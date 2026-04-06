Nigerian army rescues 31 held after Easter church attack

Thirty-one civilians held hostage following a Sunday morning church attack in north-west Nigeria have been rescued, the army has said.

Five others were killed as gunmen targeted Easter celebrations at a church in Ariko, Kaduna state, according to a statement from the security forces. A local church official had earlier put the number of dead at seven.

The army said soldiers engaged the attackers in a “fierce firefight”, forcing them to flee and leave the hostages and the bodies of the dead victims behind.

Attacks and kidnappings for ransom are common occurrences in northern Nigeria, as the country grapples with security threats from jihadist groups and armed gangs, locally known as bandits.

Although the army said it responded swiftly to Sunday’s attack, local media report that residents said the gunmen operated for a long time without facing resistance.

As a result of the firefight, officials said the “fleeing terrorists” had “significant casualties, as evidenced by blood trails along their escape routes”.

Troops had also been deployed to hunt the insurgents and reinforce security.

The army has urged residents to share information that can support operations against groups fuelling insecurity across the country.