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EACC arrests two Nyamache officials over alleged bribery

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested the Nyamache District Accountant, Annrose Gakenia, and her deputy, Josphat Ongori Motari, over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

In a statement, the Commission said the arrests followed a complaint received by the Commission’s South Nyanza Regional Office from the Children’s Officer for Etago Sub-County, Kisii County.

According to EACC, the complainant alleged that the District Accountant solicited a bribe in exchange for signing a cheque for Ksh. 46,000 belonging to the Etago Sub-County Children’s Office.

“Following an operation mounted by the Commission, Gakenia was arrested while allegedly receiving Ksh. 8,000 from the complainant,” read the statement, adding that “Motari was also arrested in connection with the alleged bribery scheme.”

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The two suspects were processed and later released on a cash bail of Ksh.20,000 each pending the completion of investigations.

EACC reiterated its commitment to combating bribery and other forms of corruption and encourages members of the public to report corrupt practices through the Commission’s reporting channels.

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