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Government to fast-track rehabilitation of North Rift dams

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (L) Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii (R)

The Government has announced plans to accelerate the rehabilitation and desilting of colonial-era dams across the North Rift region as part of efforts to strengthen water security and protect farmers from the effects of climate change.

The programme will cover dams in Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Kakamega, Elgeyo Marakwet and Trans Nzoia counties.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii Chelilim in Eldoret, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the intervention follows forecasts by the Kenya Meteorological Department indicating the likelihood of enhanced rains associated with El Niño from October.

The rehabilitation and desilting exercise is expected to increasing water harvesting capacity ahead of the rains, reduce flooding, improve water storage for domestic use and irrigation and strengthen long-term climate resilience for farming communities.

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“This proactive intervention follows forecasts by the Kenya Meteorological Department indicating the likelihood of enhanced rains associated with El Niño from October. By increasing water harvesting capacity ahead of the rains, the Government aims to reduce flooding, improve water storage for domestic use and irrigation, and strengthen long-term climate resilience for farming communities,” said Mudavadi.

He acknowledged the difficult circumstances facing many farmers following delayed rains and assured them that the Government is actively considering measures to cushion affected households.

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Among the interventions under consideration are support mechanisms, including relief on agricultural input financing, to ease the burden on farmers.

Mudavadi stressed that as climate patterns become increasingly unpredictable, investing in water infrastructure and supporting farmers will be essential to safeguarding food security, protecting livelihoods and strengthening Kenya’s agricultural economy.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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