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DCI arrests prime suspect in murder of Joy Kanini Gathu

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Homicide Investigations Bureau have arrested the prime suspect in the brutal murder of 25-year-old Joy Kanini Gathu, bringing to an end an intelligence-led manhunt that culminated in Timau, Meru County.

In a statement by DCI, the suspect, John Nderitu Mureithi, was arrested on the night of July 10, 2026, along the Nanyuki–Isiolo Road while allegedly attempting to flee to Uganda.

“A search conducted immediately after his arrest led to the recovery of four mobile phones, among them the deceased’s handset, which has been secured as a key exhibit in the ongoing investigation,” read the statement.

The suspect was subsequently booked at Kiganjo Police Station.

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During interrogation, detectives established that on June 9, 2026, a confrontation between the suspect and the deceased inside his house in Ngangarithi Estate, Nyeri, turned fatal.

Investigations further established that the suspect later dismembered the body and disposed of the remains at different locations in a calculated attempt to conceal the crime and frustrate investigations.

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The suspect is expected to be presented before court tomorrow, Monday, July 13, 2026, as detectives seek custodial orders to facilitate completion of the investigation.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Joy Kanini Gathu and remains steadfast in its commitment to conducting thorough, fair and impartial investigations to ensure justice is served.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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