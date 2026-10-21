EACC recovers Ksh 207M unexplained assets from ex-Trans Nzoia Accountant

The Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained orders for the forfeiture of assets worth Ksh 207,741,928 million held by a former accountant at the County Government of Trans Nzoia.

In a judgment delivered on October 8th, Hon. Justice Rose Ougo of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Court found that Andrew Biketi Musuya had failed to satisfactorily explain the disproportion between the assets he acquired and his known legitimate sources of income.

The properties include apartments in Mombasa and Bungoma valued at Ksh 150, 209,000 million, two five-storey apartment blocks in Mtwapa, a five bedrrom house in the same area and seven underdeveloped parcels in Mombasa and Bungoma.

EACC investigations established that between January 2013 and October 2018, Musuya accumulated assets valued at Ksh 289,932,910 million. “These comprised cumulative bank and M-Pesa deposits of Ksh 53,532,910 million, landed properties valued at Ksh 226.8 million and motor vehicles worth Ksh 9.6 millio,” said EACC.

The court found that Musuya had failed to explain the source of Ksh 207,741,928 million and ordered the amount to be forfeited to the state.