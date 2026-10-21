NACADA destroys over 29,000 liters of illicit brew in Kiambu crackdown

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) enforcement team, acting on intelligence, conducted a major crackdown on illicit brew dens in the Soweto slums of Kahawa West, Kiambu County. The operation resulted in the destruction of over 29,240 litres of kangara and 140 litres of changaa.

Targeting a notorious den in the informal settlement, the operation also led to the destruction of all materials and apparatus used in the preparation of these illicit brews. Officers destroyed the substances at the scene, adhering to standard enforcement procedures.

During the operation, one adult male was arrested and transported to Kasarani Police Station, where he is being held pending arraignment.

Following the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa commended the enforcement team for their swift and decisive action. He reaffirmed the authority’s unwavering commitment to eradicating illicit brews from communities and safeguarding public health.

“This operation is a clear demonstration that NACADA will not relent in the fight against illicit alcohol and harmful substances,” Dr. Omerikwa stated. “The destruction of over 29,000 litres of kangara and changaa is a significant blow to the illegal trade that continues to devastate lives, families, and communities. We appreciate the public for the information that made this operation possible and encourage continued cooperation.”

The crackdown occurred amid heightened national concern regarding the proliferation of illicit brews and their severe impact on public health and safety. Kangara, a potent illicit brew, and changaa, a traditional spirit often produced in unregulated environments, have been linked to numerous health emergencies, including deaths, blindness, and organ failure, particularly in informal settlements.

NACADA says the operation also highlights the increasing importance of community intelligence in supporting the agency’s enforcement efforts. The authority has consistently emphasized the vital role of public participation in reporting illicit brew operations, noting that community vigilance is crucial for dismantling networks that produce and distribute harmful substances.

NACADA’s enforcement activities are part of a broader national strategy to reduce the supply of and demand for harmful substances, aligning with the authority’s mandate under the NACADA Act of 2012. These efforts are further complemented by the recent validation of the Community-Based Rehabilitation (CBR) Guidelines, which provide a framework for community-led prevention, treatment, and recovery services at the grassroots level.

The authority has urged the public to continue reporting suspicious activities related to the production, distribution, and sale of illicit brews through its official channels, assuring that all information will be treated confidentially.

The suspect is expected to face charges related to the manufacture and possession of illicit alcohol under the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010, which stipulates stringent penalties for offenders, including fines and imprisonment.