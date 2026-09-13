Oparanya urges hustler fund borrowers to repay loans

Women from across Hamisi Sub County have benefited from an economic empowerment program that provides financing for income-generating projects aimed at boosting household incomes and strengthening grassroots savings groups.

The program brought together more than 20 women’s groups from different wards in the Sub County in a function graced by the Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and MSMEs Development, Wycliffe Oparanya, and Vihiga County Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala.

Speaking during the event, CS Oparanya commended the initiative, noting that women’s empowerment through cooperatives and table-banking remains key to transforming rural economies.

Oparanya urged residents to join Shirika SACCO, saying it is highly beneficial as members can borrow money at an interest rate of one percent per month on a reducing balance.

He further called on women’s groups to formalize their groups into cooperatives to access government funding, including the Hustler Fund and Uwezo Fund, and urged citizens who have borrowed from the Fund to repay promptly to increase their loan limits and avoid penalties.

“Borrow and pay. When you repay your Hustler Fund on time, your limit grows, and you avoid penalties. And I urge you all to join Shirika SACCO, where you can borrow at only 1% interest per month on a reducing balance,” said Oparanya.

Meanwhile, Oparanya also held a meeting with elders from the sub-county where he assured them of continued government support through the Inua Jamii program as promised by President William Ruto.

Reflecting on his political journey, Oparanya acknowledged his long history in the opposition aligned with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, noting that following Odinga’s political shifts, he decided to realign himself alongside his regional brothers and sisters.

He called on the community to stand together in upcoming elections to ensure greater political respect and development, emphasizing that Raila historically respected the government by working with past presidents.

Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala reiterated her support for President Ruto’s development initiatives, pointing to improvements in education, agriculture, fertilizer subsidies and infrastructure, reaffirming that Vihiga County remains solidly behind the current administration.