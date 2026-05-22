East Africa bets on digital customs systems to boost regional trade

Investment in technology and stronger regional collaboration are emerging as key drivers of efforts to deepen regional trade relations and boost commerce across East Africa.

Revenue authorities from across the region are increasingly investing in digitisation to replace paper-based processes with digital solutions improved data accuracy, reduced fraud, and created a foundation for integrated government services.

Speaking in an interview, immediate former Commissioner General for the South Sudan Revenue Authority William Anyuon Kuol noted that investing in an electronic cargo tracking system will help modernise border monitoring, address customs challenges, and ensure legal import compliance across all entry points.

So far, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda are in the process of rolling out an integrated customs management system to provide an end-to-end digital cargo clearance process across the East African region.

“Automated systems have dramatically reduced processing times, eliminated manual bottlenecks, and increased accountability in document issuance across all service centres,” said Kuol.

The South Sudan revenue authority is also investing in a state-of-the-art automated system to enlist more taxpayers and allow traders and clearing agents to make declarations, query entry statuses, and pay duties online in a seamless manner.

Kuol, who is a former minister for trade in South Sudan, said the establishment of a dedicated SSRA station at the Malaba border crossing, enhancing oversight of goods entering and exiting the country, has boosted cargo monitoring systems and manifest controls.

Further he highlighted these reforms have resulted in increased customs revenue collection and more secure trade routes, protecting both national interests and legitimate traders.

The East African Community and other development partners are working with the Ministry of Finance in South Sudan to construct a modern inland customs clearance stop area through a public-private partnership.

The 10 million Euros facility at the Nimule border town will help create dedicated zones for efficient cargo processing and inspection.

The one-stop border post is expected to break ground in July this year, improving trade ties between Uganda and South Sudan.

“Infrastructure modernisation supports South Sudan’s integration into regional trade networks, reducing congestion and enhancing cross-border commerce efficiency” he noted.