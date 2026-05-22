Muli to Kalonzo: Ukambani must unite before 2027

National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli has issued a fiery open letter to Wiper Party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, calling for an unprecedented unity pact among Ukambani leaders ahead of the 2027 elections.

In the letter, Muli dismissed accusations that he is a “traitor” insisting that his only loyalty is to the Kamba community. “I am not anyone’s proxy. I am not a messenger. I am Ukambani’s insurance policy,” he declared.

Muli warned that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s oft-repeated phrase “5 million can’t support 3 million” is not just rhetoric but a calculated political firewall. “It is not an insult. It is a strategy. And it has worked against us for 60 years because we walk to the negotiation table divided and weak,” he wrote, urging Kalonzo to lead a united front that could transform Ukambani’s political fortunes.

The NLP leader argued that Ukambani’s current two million votes are consistently leased out every five years to larger coalitions, leaving the region marginalized.

He outlined a vision where Ukambani consolidates its votes with diaspora communities, Lower Eastern allies, and other marginalized groups to form a five-million-vote bloc. “A divided Ukambani is two million votes that others lease every five years. A united Ukambani is the seed of a five million vote bloc that can finally deliver a Kamba to State House,” Muli said.

He reminded Kalonzo of past disappointments, citing elections where Ukambani delivered votes but received little in return. “1997: We gave votes. We got dust. 2013: We gave votes. Our dams stalled. 2017: We gave votes. We got hunger. 2022: We gave votes. We got promises. And unless we unite this time, 2027 will not be any different, no matter who the candidate is,” he warned.

Muli’s proposal, dubbed the Ukambani Unity Pact 2027, calls for a single development agenda focused on water, roads, jobs, irrigation, and markets, with costed and time-bound projects.

He also proposed a nine-member negotiating council representing political parties, elders, youth, mothers, clergy, professionals, and diaspora communities.

According to Muli, this council would ensure transparency and end the era of midnight deals. “Any leader who cuts a side deal is answerable to the community. The era of ‘I was called to State House’ ends. We were all called to poverty. That is the only call we answer now,” he wrote.

The NLP leader acknowledged Kalonzo’s decades of leadership but challenged him to take on a new assignment. “You have carried Ukambani for over three decades. We honor you for that. But carrying Ukambani and uniting Ukambani are two different assignments. The first made you our elder. The second can give us the presidency,” Muli stated.

The letter, copied to the Kamba Council of Elders, Kamba Professionals Forum, diaspora groups, and media houses, signals Muli’s intent to reposition Ukambani politics from fragmented bargaining to bloc negotiation. His closing words were both a challenge and an invitation: “My hand is not extended to beg. It is extended to build. The agenda is clear. The numbers are possible. If we unite, we win with you. If we don’t, we all lose, including you.”