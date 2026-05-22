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All set ahead of 37th Rhino Charge in Samburu

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
3 Min Read

 Samburu County will host the 37th edition of the Rhino Charge slated May 29 to 31, bringing together competitors, conservationists and adventure enthusiasts for one of Kenya’s most iconic conservation fundraising events.

Ahead of this year’s edition, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its beer brand White Cap Lager, has announced a KES 2.3 million sponsorship towards the event.

The event, organized by the Rhino Ark Charitable Trust, has raised more than KES 2.7 billion since its inception in 1989 to support the protection of Kenya’s critical ecosystems and water towers, including the Aberdare Range, Mount Kenya, the Mau Forest Complex, and Kakamega Forest.

Speaking during the sponsorship announcement, KBL Senior Brand Manager, Rediet Yigezu, noted that White Cap’s continued partnership with the Rhino Charge reflects the brand’s strong alignment with conservation, sustainability, and responsible outdoor adventure.

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KBC Huduma Partnership

“White Cap views the Rhino Charge not just as a thrilling motorsport challenge, but as a vital platform for environmental stewardship. Through this sponsorship, we are proud to contribute towards the protection of Kenya’s natural heritage and support conservation efforts that directly impact communities and ecosystems across the country,” she said.

Beyond the core sponsorship, White Cap Lager will also sponsor four competing teams participating in this year’s Charge, namely Geco Chargers, Bush Babes, Charging Hippos, and EV Explorers.

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“Beyond supporting the event itself, we are especially proud to stand behind teams such as Geco Chargers, Bush Babes, Charging Hippos, and EV Explorers, who truly embody the adventurous spirit, resilience, and conservation purpose of the Rhino Charge. Their participation reflects the growing passion among Kenyans to actively contribute towards protecting our environment while showcasing teamwork and innovation in one of the toughest motorsport challenges in the country,” She added.

This year’s edition has attracted a full entry list of 65 competition vehicles, including seven new entrants, underscoring the growing appeal and sustainability of the event among a new generation of conservation champions.

The 2026 Rhino Charge will be hosted in Samburu County, whose rugged semi-arid terrain and rich cultural heritage provide a fitting backdrop for this year’s theme: Adventure, Community, Conservation.

Among the key milestones by Rhino Ark in the last year include the completion of a 32-kilometre electric fence along the northern boundary of South Western Mau Forest, continued fencing progress around Mount Kenya and Kakamega Forest, and the establishment of an Endowment Fund aimed at securing sustainable long-term financing for conservation work.

The Rhino Charge remains one of Kenya’s most unique environmental conservation initiatives. This year’s event will kick off with the scrutineering exercise on May 29, the main competition on May 30, and close on May 31.

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