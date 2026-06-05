Eco-Feminist Circle reimagines climate justice

As climate change intensifies across Africa, conversations about energy access, adaptation, resilience, and environmental justice often take place in conference halls, policy forums, and international summits. Yet in Harare, Zimbabwe, a different kind of climate gathering is taking shape—one that places women’s lived experiences, healing, creativity, and collective action at the centre of the climate justice movement.

On 1–2 June 2026, approximately 30 women leaders, grassroots activists, artists, community organisers, and climate justice advocates gathered for an intimate Eco-Feminist Circle and Collective Gathering. Organised by Shine Collab and regional partners, the event sought to challenge conventional approaches to climate action by creating a safe and nurturing space where participants could reflect on the intersections of gender, power, ecology, and social justice.

Far from the formal atmosphere of traditional conferences, the venue was transformed into a creative sanctuary. Cushions, bean bags, candles, colorful thread installations, knitting materials, crayons, and community art tools invited participants into an environment designed for openness and connection. The setting reflected the gathering’s central philosophy: that meaningful climate solutions emerge not only from policy debates but also from relationships, shared experiences, and collective healing.

At the heart of the discussions was a critical examination of the challenges women continue to face in leadership and decision-making spaces. Participants explored how systemic structures often compel women leaders to conform to existing norms rather than transform them.

Dr Mela Chiponda, Executive Director, Shine Collab, a global feminist network that accelerates gender-just solutions at the intersection of climate resilience, community power, and energy access noted that even where women achieve representation in leadership, underlying systems frequently remain unchanged. The challenge, she argued, is not merely increasing the number of women in positions of authority but dismantling the ideas, practices, and power structures that limit genuine transformation.

This theme resonated strongly throughout the gathering. Participants reflected on how gender parity alone cannot address deeper ideological barriers that continue to shape institutions and communities. Instead, sustained efforts are needed to confront the cultural and social norms that influence whose voices are heard and whose experiences are valued.

The conversation soon expanded to another pressing issue affecting women across the continent: clean energy access, gender-based violence.

According to Dr Mela, Africa’s energy deficit is one of the most well-documented development failures of our time. But behind the aggregate numbers is a deeply gendered story that remains largely invisible in the boardrooms, financing structures and policy agreements where decisions are made.

Nearly 600 million people – almost half of Africa’s population – still do not have reliable access to electricity. Sub-Saharan Africa is home to 77% of the world’s energy-poor population, a share that grew during the COVID-19 pandemic as electrification efforts lost momentum.

On violence against women participants highlighted how this remains deeply intertwined with economic insecurity, access to livelihoods, and social exclusion, particularly in rural communities.

For many women, these overlapping challenges affect not only their personal safety but also their ability to participate in decision-making processes and community leadership. Discussions underscored the importance of addressing violence as part of broader struggles for social, economic, and environmental justice.

Climate change emerged as another major concern, particularly regarding its disproportionate impact on women. Participants noted that women in rural communities often bear the heaviest burden of climate-related shocks, including droughts, crop failures, water scarcity, and food insecurity.

Yet one recurring message throughout the gathering was that climate conversations must become more relatable and grounded in everyday realities.

“People need to see how climate change affects their daily lives before they can fully engage in finding solutions,” Tatenda Wachenuka, Team Lead- Young Women’s Pink Foundation explained. “When women understand the connections between environmental changes and their livelihoods, they are better positioned to lead community responses,” she added.

According to Dr Mela, this approach reflects a growing movement within climate justice circles that seeks to move beyond technical language and scientific terminology. Instead, it emphasizes storytelling, local knowledge, and lived experiences as powerful tools for building community ownership of climate solutions.

Participants also explored how feminist organizing itself can evolve to become more inclusive and authentic. A particularly engaging discussion focused on the concept of “deconstructing agendas” within feminist spaces.

“Rather than entering conversations with predetermined outcomes or rigid structures, participants need to examine the value of creating environments where dialogue can emerge organically,” agreed Tatenda.

According to Tatenda, removing traditional hierarchies and expectations allows for more honest exchanges, deeper participation, and shared learning.

The concept sparked considerable interest among attendees, many of whom saw it as a practical way to foster trust and encourage broader engagement, especially among younger women and marginalized groups.

The gathering further highlighted the importance of community-led savings initiatives and collective economic support systems. Participants discussed how informal savings groups and lending circles have long served as vital mechanisms for resilience in many African communities.

Beyond their financial benefits, these initiatives help strengthen social bonds, build trust, and create networks of mutual support. They also offer valuable spaces for intergenerational learning, enabling older women to pass on knowledge, skills, and experiences to younger generations.

For organizers, these community-based approaches represent important foundations for broader social transformation. By strengthening local support systems, women are better equipped to address challenges ranging from economic hardship to climate-related disruptions.

The Eco-Feminist Circle also provided a platform to showcase emerging grassroots initiatives from Zimbabwe and Malawi. Participants shared experiences from women-led organizing efforts, legal empowerment programs, and regional collaborations focused on building sustainable and resilient communities.

Documentary photography and storytelling sessions captured many of these experiences, preserving personal narratives that are often absent from mainstream climate discourse. Organizers hope these stories will contribute to wider conversations about ecological justice, women’s leadership, and community resilience across the continent.

Ultimately, the Harare gathering represented more than a meeting. It embodied a growing African eco-feminist movement that recognizes the interconnected nature of environmental degradation, social inequality, and gender injustice.

As climate impacts continue to intensify, the Eco-Feminist Circle offers a compelling reminder that effective climate action is not only about technology, infrastructure, or policy. It is also about care, healing, solidarity, and creating spaces where women can share experiences, imagine alternatives, and collectively shape a more just and sustainable future.

In Harare, that future began not with speeches or declarations, but with conversations, stories, creativity, and the determination of women committed to transforming both their communities and the systems that shape them.