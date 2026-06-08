Eight killed 29 injured in Nairobi-Mombasa highway accident

Eight people died on the spot while 29 others sustained serious injuries and are admitted in hospital for treatment after two vehicles were involved in a grisly accident along Nairobi-Mombasa highway Sunday night.

The 11PM accident occurred when the driver Willy Nzeki Ngei (55) driving motor vehicle Reg. NO. KBJ 504S/ZE Mercedes Benz Axor collided head on with an oncoming vehicle Reg. KDW 226B Isuzu Minibus (Rembo Shuttle) driven by Geoffrey Chirchir at ACK Area in Mukaa Subcounty and killed all the 7 passengers and the driver.

Confirming the grisly accident to Kenya News Agency (KNA) on Monday morning, Mukaa Sub County Police Commander Abduba Hussein said that the driver of the Mercedes sustained hand and head injuries while the 28 in the Minibus sustained different degree of injuries and were rushed to Sultan Hamud Subcounty Hospital for treatment.

“The accident happened when the driver of the Mercedes coming from Nairobi direction failed to keep to his side and collided head on with the motor vehicle from the opposite direction. As a result of the accident the driver of motor vehicle Reg. NO. KDW 226B, his passengers 4 males and three females died on the spot,” said Hussein while speaking to KNA on the telephone on Monday.

However, it should be observed that there was traffic jam following the accident that occurred Sunday night.

The bodies of the deceased people were taken to the Sultan Hamud Subcounty Hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting autopsy.

The wreckage of the badly damaged vehicles was towed to the Salama Police Station.