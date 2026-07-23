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Ruto unveils jobs boost for Nairobi artisans, mechanics

President William Ruto noted that government will continue to empower the young people by investing in programmes that equip them with the skills, opportunities, and resources.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

President William Ruto has outlined a raft of initiatives aimed at creating jobs and empowering artisans and mechanics in Nairobi County as part of the Government’s broader economic transformation agenda.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi when hosted more than 5,000 mechanics and artisans from Nairobi County the President said the government will provide Ksh.80 million to support artisans and mechanics in Nairobi County to acquire modern equipment and tools.

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“To further strengthen the informal sector, will provide Ksh.80 million to support artisans and mechanics in Nairobi County to acquire modern equipment and tools, enabling them to improve productivity and expand their enterprises,” President Ruto noted.

The Head of State noted that government will continue to empower the young people by investing in programmes that equip them with the skills, opportunities, and resources.

Adding that: “We will continue to empower our young people by investing in programmes that equip them with the skills, opportunities, and resources they need to secure meaningful employment and build sustainable livelihoods.”

According to a statement, President Ruto highlighted that in Nairobi County alone, 36 Affordable Housing Programme projects are underway, and set to deliver more than 180,000 decent and units while creating tens of thousands of jobs and stimulating economic activity across the capital city.

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At the same time, more than 40,000 Kenyans have already registered under the Recognition of Prior Learning programme, which will train and issue certificates to artisans of various crafts.

Ruto called on skilled workers to enrol in programmes so that their experience and expertise can be formally recognised, opening doors to greater economic participation.

Further, the President revealed that the government is building modern workshops for artisans and mechanics across the city to provide dignified workplaces, enhance safety standards, and facilitate the licensing and formalisation of their businesses.

President Ruto explained the Government’s comprehensive programme to empower them through various initiatives.

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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