DPP hails High Court verdict in Sharon Otieno murder case

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has welcomed the High Court’s judgment convicting former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero of the murder of the late Sharon Otieno, saying the Office now looks forward to sentencing.

In a statement issued after the judgment, the DPP expressed hope that the Court would impose an appropriate and deterrent sentence that reflects the gravity of the offence while serving the interests of justice.

The DPP described the conviction as a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice and accountability for victims of serious crimes, noting that it was satisfied with the Court’s decision.

The DPP expressed hope that the Court would impose an appropriate and deterrent sentence that reflects the gravity of the offence while serving the interests of justice.

“Sharon Otieno was a 28-year-old university graduate, a mother, and was 28 weeks pregnant at the time of her brutal murder in 2018. She had a promising future before she was abducted and unlawfully killed in a crime that shocked the nation and underscored the urgent need for accountability in cases of gender-based violence and other violent crimes,” the DPP said.

The DPP also commended the prosecution team led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (SADPP) Wangui Gichuhi, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), witnesses, and other stakeholders in the criminal justice system for their professionalism, dedication and collaboration, which contributed to the successful investigation and prosecution of the case.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) reiterates its unwavering commitment to the diligent prosecution of homicide and other serious offences. The ODPP will continue to pursue justice impartially, fearlessly and professionally, in strict accordance with the Constitution and the law,” the statement said.

The conviction marks a major milestone in one of Kenya’s most prominent murder trials.

The murder trial, which has lasted nearly eight years, saw the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions call 42 witnesses.

Prosecutors relied on witness testimony and electronic evidence, including SMS messages, WhatsApp conversations and mobile phone records, to build their case.

Obado and his co-accused will be remanded in prison for 21 days pending the filing of pre-sentencing after the court revoked their bond terms.