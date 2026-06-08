KMTC student murder: Nyeri court to rule on admissibility of forensic report

The High Court in Nyeri is set to rule on June 25, 2026, on whether a forensic report filed in the murder case of the late Sheila Chebet, a student at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Nyeri Campus, will be admitted as evidence.

Sheila’s body was found in Karatina on March 28, 2026, prompting investigations that led to the arrest and prosecution of a prime suspect.

On Monday, the prosecution presented the forensic report before Magistrate Kizito Magare as part of its evidence. The accused, Vincent Bett, a fourth-year university student in Karatina, is facing murder charges in connection with Sheila’s death.

The court will determine the admissibility of the forensic report when it delivers its ruling later this month.

The substantive hearing of the murder case has been scheduled for October 27, 2026.