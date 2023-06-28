Muslims in Kenya mark Eid Al Adha

Muslim faithful Wednesday gathered in various mosques and prayer grounds across the country to mark Eid Al Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice.

In Nairobi, Sheikh Jamaludin Osman led hundreds of faithful in the Eid prayers at Sir Ali Muslim grounds in Parkroad.

Eid Al Adha is one of the most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. It is held at the end of the Hajj pilgrimage and sees family and friends gather for feasts, gift-giving, and prayers.

It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

Animals mostly sheep or goats are slaughtered with part of their meat consumed by the family that offers the animal, while the rest of the meat is distributed to the poor and the needy.

The holiday is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar.

More to follow