Homabay CHPs hail CS Nakhumicha for monthly stipend

The Community Health Promoters (CHPs) in Homabay County have lauded the Cabinet Secretary for Health Nakhumicha S Wafula for introduction of monthly stipend which they said will motivate them further in delivery of their mandate at the local level.

In a memorandum read by the group Chairman Ogutu Anyanga at the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital on Friday,they said the move will provide comprehensive service delivery and sensitivity to the villagers on the importance of maintaining general hygiene as the country continues to recover from Covid-19.

“We want to appreciate the CS for the good job she’s doing at the Health Ministry because it’s prioritizing interest of majority of us who had been forgotten by the previous regimes. Under her guidance, we get renumerated monthly and this is an enticement that will boost our performance and create an impact at the grassroots level because a lot of people depend on us so we want to assure her that we will reciprocate her efforts and discharge our duty to our level best” he read.

Nakhumicha acknowledged the importance of CHPs for the link they provide between the community and formal health facilities,a crucial driver in advancing preventive health thus actualising Universal Health Coverage (UHC) which is expected to be rolled out during the upcoming Mashujaa Day Celebrations.

She said the government from October this year will further empower them through provision of smartphone and a bag fully equipped with a T-shirt, First Aid Kit, Growth Monitoring charts and educational materials.

“My office is committed towards supporting the work of CHPs and as a result we are bringing goodies across all the counties to help you dispense your responsibility effectively.Next month ,everyone of you will have a new phone and bag that will be equipped with requirements you need for adequate service delivery” she said

“The comprehensive responder kit provided by the national government will help the health workers to collect and record information daily. This will boost CHPs’ contribution to improving preventive healthcare instead of cumulative healthcare at the grassroots. This is what the mwananchi needs,” added Nakhumicha

This year,the government rolled a program of funding 11,000 community health promoters so that the delivery of health services will begin at the community level where a total of 100 households will be attended by one community health promoter.

President William Ruto said the community health promoter will be responsible for treating minor ailments to reduce congestion at referrals hospitals for patients seeking treatment for minor health issues.

“We have said health treatment will begin at the community level. Before you even go to the hospital, a community health promoter will be available in your community. We will fund 11,000 community health promoters across Kenya,” noted Dr Ruto.

Community Health Promoters is team which has already been trained and equipped to promote preventive and promotive health at the community level through provision of basic services such as health education, disease prevention, and treatment.

By nature of their job, they will be required to interact with the people at the community level and get the relevant health information that will help in referral and also policy-making at the national level.