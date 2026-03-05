EPRA expects gulf energy suppliers to honour contracts

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) says ongoing conflict in Middle East which has since disrupted oil supply from the gulf region will not affect the next two fuel pricing cycles.

EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo says the regulator has received assurances from the state owned entities contracted to deliver petroleum products to the country under Government-to-Government arrangement that shipments will continue amid the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

“Those suppliers have confirmed to us that they will be able to honor their obligations and this is one of the benefits of entering into an arrangement with state owned entities and this is one of the key experiences of this transaction,” said Kiptoo.

In 2023 amid runways dollar shortage and shilling free fall against hard currencies, Kenya secured a G-to-G deal with Saudi Arbia’s Aramco Trading Fujairah FZE (Aramco), the UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Global Trading Ltd and Singapore’s Emirates National Oil Company Private Limited (ENOC) under the Master Framework Agreements (MFAs) for the supply of petroleum products to help save the situation.

Amid ongoing conflict which started on February 28, 2026 and is now on its sixth day, EPRA said the conflict will not affect fuel pricing cycles for this month and next month.

“The product that we are pricing today was delivered into the country between the 9-10th of the preceding month. So the event that are currently occurring in the Middle East we do not anticipate that that will have an impact on the current pricing cycle but hopefully we will be able to see the impact as we go ahead,” he noted.

On Tuesday, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi assured the country of fuel security saying the country has enough stock of petroleum products to last the country until the end of April.

“We are closely monitoring the fluid situation as it evolves whilst engaging with our G-to-G suppliers for contingency measures,” said Wandayi.

However, with the closure of Strait of Hormuz, a major energy supply route, by Iran, many shipments of oil and gas have remained stranded with reports indicating that some tankers have been hit.

According to CGTN, Saudi Arabia which supplies Kenya with petroleum products through its main port, Ras Tanura Port has since directed millions of barrels of oil to Yanbu port on the Red Sea coast further binging confidence in the energy market.

“We have seen other commercial entities declare force majeure, we have seen other companies walk away from the obligations that they do have but because of the solid relationship that we have, both at bilateral level and also dealing with government national oil companies they are not likely to walk away from those obligations and that is a commitment and affirmation that we have gotten from our current suppliers and this is what gives us comfort that going forward we should be okay,” Kiptoo said.

He was speaking during a meeting with industry players on energy management with a view of improving efficiency.