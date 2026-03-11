BusinessInternational Business

Facebook owner Meta buys ‘social media network for AI’ Moltbook

BBC
By BBC
3 Min Read

Meta, the owner of Instagram and Facebook, has bought Moltbook, a social media networking platform for artificial intelligence (AI) bots to speak to each other.

The deal will move Moltbook’s team into Meta’s Superintelligence Labs and bring “new ways for AI agents to work for people and businesses”, Meta said.

The Reddit-like site started as an experiment in January for AI-powered programs to have their own conversations – and even gossip about their human owners – on Moltbook’s forums.

Many in the technology industry have been captivated by the computer-led dialogue on Moltbook’s forums, but it has also fuelled cyber security and ethical concerns regarding AI’s autonomy.

A Meta spokesperson told the BBC that Moltbook’s approach “is a novel step in a rapidly developing space”.

The company did not say how much the deal was worth.

Twin interruptions on major power lines cause for blackout – Wandayi
Del Monte to boost production with Ksh 515M new processing line
Cabinet approves privatisation of six firms
US kicks off controversial financial rescue plan for Argentina

The BBC has contacted Moltbook for comment.

Tech firms have invested heavily in so-called AI agents – self-directed bots that can plan and complete complex tasks on behalf of humans.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has previously said the firm will ramp up spending on AI projects this year.

The company has expanded its stable of AI projects with fast-growing start-ups and partnerships to compete with rivals OpenAI and Google.

In December, the Silicon Valley giant bought another AI firm called Manus, a Chinese-founded company that builds general-purpose bots.

Moltbook was created using a tool called OpenClaw, an AI agent that acts as a personal digital assistant on a user’s computer to carry out tasks like writing emails, managing appointments and building apps.

Users can set up OpenClaw to control their devices and complete tasks on their behalf. By linking OpenClaw with Moltbook users can also watch how the agent interacts with other bots.

OpenClaw’s creator Peter Steinberger was hired in February by ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

OpenAI boss Sam Altman said Steinberger would help OpenAI “drive the next generation of personal agents” that will interact with each other “to do very useful things for people.”

Many developers have flocked to OpenClaw, which is available as an open-source tool since its launch in late 2025.

But the tool has raised alarm among some cyber security professionals who are concerned about the potential risks of connecting the AI tool to devices that power everyday applications.

China’s cyber security agency has issued warnings about risks linked to OpenClaw after some of the country’s local governments and tech firms started to experiment with the tool.

Oppo Kenya set to unveil the AI-powered Reno11 Series
US and Ukraine sign long-awaited natural resources deal
China’s economy defies external uncertainty with steady august growth
CS Linturi: Government to announce maize prices next week
Third of UK firms hit by Red Sea crisis – survey
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article France and Kenya join forces to tackle surge in online gender-based violence
Next Article Government, Kiambu County partner to operationalise Wanini Kireri Magereza Level 4 Hospital
- Advertisement -
Latest News
PS Omollo: Sustainable natural resource use and protection could reduce conflicts
County News NEWS
Government, Kiambu County partner to operationalise Wanini Kireri Magereza Level 4 Hospital
County News NEWS
France and Kenya join forces to tackle surge in online gender-based violence
County News
Juanita Tunu signs with UMG East Africa
Entertainment Music

You May also Like

BusinessTechnology

Jumia Kenya agents hit 25,000 countrywide as rural orders rise

International Business

Kenya, Jiangxi business executives to hold meeting to promote economic and trade cooperation

BusinessInternational Business

Gautam Adani charged in $250M bribery scheme by US prosecutors

BusinessLocal Business

KDC, AFC in Ksh 600M deal to support 21 ASAL counties

Show More