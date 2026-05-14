KeNHA releases Ksh 4.3B to fast-track Mombasa-Kilifi road project

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has released Ksh 4.3 billion to the National Land Commission (NLC) for compensation of persons affected by Bagamoyo–Tanga–Horohoro road project.

Funded by the African Development Bank, the European Union, and the Government of Kenya at a cost of Ksh 15 billion, the project is expected to enhance regional connectivity, boost trade, and stimulate tourism once completed.

The compensation is expected to pave the way for contractors to accelerate works on the project, which had slowed due to land acquisition challenges.

KeNHA Deputy Director and Project Coordinator Eng. Cleophas Makau said during a project inspection that the NLC had undertaken valuation of the PAPs and that Ksh 3.15 billion had already been disbursed for land compensation.

“The National Land Commission is progressing with the compensation of the PAPs. They have done quite a lot of compensation. I am sure you are seeing people who have been compensated,” said Eng. Makau.

“We have also given them time to remove their material. Those who have buildings are demolishing the buildings themselves so that they can salvage the materials for use elsewhere. Therefore, even when we pay them, we give them notice,” he added.

The project is divided into two lots: Lot 1 covers the Nyali Bridge–Mtwapa Bridge section, while Lot 2 covers the Mtwapa–Kwa Kadzengo–Kilifi section, with each costing Ksh 7.5 billion.

Lot 2, covering the Mtwapa–Kwa Kadzengo–Kilifi section, is now 75 per cent complete. The project, which commenced in 2021, had experienced delays due to land acquisition challenges and is expected to be completed in March 2027.

The scope includes construction of a dual carriageway from the new Mtwapa Bridge to Kwa Kadzengo, upgrading the existing road to Kilifi Bridge, and developing key infrastructure including the Mtwapa roundabout bridge, Mbogolo River Bridge, a weighbridge with access roads, a market at Takaungu, and three spur roads at Ronald Ngala, Shariani and Takaungu.

Construction of a new 347-metre dual carriageway bridge at Shimo la Tewa Creek in Mtwapa is also progressing steadily and is currently 47pc complete. The bridge will replace the existing single carriageway bridge.

“The existing one will remain there for purposes of being used as a service road because in Mtwapa we will have service roads,” said Eng. Makau.

Lot 1, which commenced in November 2022, is currently 56pc complete and is expected to be completed in August 2027.

The scope of work includes construction of a four-lane dual carriageway, service roads, six grade-separated junctions, six footbridges, and facilities for non-motorised transport from Nyali Bridge to the start of Mtwapa Bridge.

Additionally, a 12-kilometre trunk drainage system will be developed to address flooding, while the County Government of Mombasa will provide land for the expansion of Kongowea Market.

Eng. Makau said the project also includes the construction of markets in Kilifi and Mombasa counties.

“We believe this will go a long way in enhancing the capacity of the counties in accommodating traders. Alongside the road, we also have a training component for unemployed youth within the counties of Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale,” said Eng. Makau.

Through the project’s Corporate Social Responsibility component, more than 500 youth have been trained in various skills programmes and have since graduated.

Eng. Makau noted that the contractor has completed the single carriageway from Kilifi to Kwa Kadzengo and three kilometres of the dual carriageway from Kwa Kadzengo to Majengo in Mtwapa.

“The section that is remaining right now is just the urbanised area of Mtwapa, which we are addressing by sorting out the compensation required to relocate traders from the road and also widen the right of way within Mtwapa because the road in Mtwapa will be a dual carriageway plus service roads.”

On Lot 1, he explained that the contractor has completed the dual carriageway up to City Mall, four interchanges, and a U-turn at Bamburi.