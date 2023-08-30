Expect heavy rains from October, warns MET

Kenyans have been advised to ready themselves for a season of heavy rains beginning October through to December.

The Director of Kenya Meteorological Service Dr. David Gikungu says while the season constitutes an important rainfall season in Kenya, particularly in the Central and Eastern regions of the country, the El nino conditions in the Pacific Ocean coupled by a positive Indian Ocean Dipole will see the country receive heavy rainfall.

Dr. Gikungu said some areas could receive rainfall higher than 700 millimeters especially in the Central highlands. He noted that the rainfall will be fairly distributed in most areas.

The Weatherman says that the North Eastern counties that have been in a long period of drought are expected to receive enhanced rainfall.

Dr. Gikungu says the enhanced rainfall expected is driven by warmer than average Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) over the Central and Eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean indicating the presence of El Nino conditions.

He urged the water sensitive sectors like agriculture, water and energy to take advantage of the rainfall and maximize productivity.