Newsline: Victims of 1998 bomb blast call for compensation from the US

Survivors and the families of the people who perished during the 7th August, 1998 bomb blast attack in Nairobi are calling upon the Kenyan government to work closely with the United States America’s government to ensure that they are compensated as soon as possible.

A section of the victims have said the US government only supported them for a certain period but neglected them afterwards.