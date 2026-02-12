Family, KU Referral Hospital staff demand justice for slain officer Andrew Njagi

Njagi who served as the Deputy Catering Services Manager at KUTRRH was reported missing on Monday, 2nd February, 2026. His body was later found dumped at Kwa Samaki area along Nairobi – Meru highway in Masinga, Machakos County.
Speaking during a memorial service at the hospital, family and fellow workers called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to speed up the investigations and ensure those responsible for his murder are brought to justice.
Led by the Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Zainab Gura, the medical fraternity joined Njagi’s family in condemning the heinous act, calling on security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.
Dr. Gura said the hospital fraternity was looking upon the investigative security arm of government to ensure justice is served for the sake of their slain colleague and his young family.
“Andrew will be remembered for his warmth, humility and kindness. On behalf of the entire KTRRH fraternity and family, I therefore extend our deepest condolences to Andrew’s family, to the parents, to Edith, the spouse, to the friends and colleagues and loved ones,” mourned Dr. Zainab.
Adding that: “We stand with you in this moment of sorrow and we share in your grief. We are aware that his death is being investigated by the relevant authorities and I want to appeal for calm among our staff as we wait for the process to take its due course, but we also want to appeal to the authorities to ensure that this matter is brought to book and justice is served in record time. As we bid farewell to Andrew, let us not only mourn his passing, let us honour his life through our action.”
His wife Edith Moringo said the deceased has left behind four children and that he was the sole breadwinner.
She also expressed fears over her safety saying that the person who called her husband from his residence along the Eastern Bypass on the fateful Monday evening when he went missing may harm the family.
Moringo who said she now stares at a bleak future after the killers snatched the life of her husband, said all they want for now is justice.
“Andrew Njagi was a deputy catering manager, and not as alleged in some other tabloids that he was a procurement officer. No, he wasn’t. He was a catering manager, deputy catering manager, and that’s the capacity in which he worked. And as the KUTRRH fraternity, we are saddened by the manner in which one of us was taken from us” said Dr. Oludhe.
“So ours is to just urge the authorities, led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI, that kindly take this matter of uttermost importance, because we as his colleagues, we are unsettled, but at the moment we are at peace with what has happened, and we are giving the authorities an opportunity and a chance to bring the perpetrators of this senior act to book.” Dr. Oludhe added.
Other colleagues and friends including Kennedy Muriuki and Sam Were expressed similar sentiments and said there seemed to be a tug-of-war between DCI officers in Ruiru and those in Machakos over the investigations, fearing that the matter may be swept under the carpet.