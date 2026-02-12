County NewsNEWS

Family, KU Referral Hospital staff demand justice for slain officer Andrew Njagi

Antony Kioko
By Antony Kioko
5 Min Read
The late Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital Deputy Catering Manager, Andrew Nyaga Njagi
Family and colleagues of murdered Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) employee Andrew Nyaga Njagi whose body was found dumped near River Tana are appealing for justice.

 

Njagi who served as the Deputy Catering Services Manager at KUTRRH was reported missing on Monday, 2nd February, 2026. His body was later found dumped at Kwa Samaki area along Nairobi – Meru highway in Masinga, Machakos County.

 

Speaking during a memorial service at the hospital, family and fellow workers called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to speed up the investigations and ensure those responsible for his murder are brought to justice.

 

Led by the Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Zainab Gura, the medical fraternity joined Njagi’s family in condemning the heinous act, calling on security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Zainab Gura, Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH)

 

Dr. Gura said the hospital fraternity was looking upon the investigative security arm of government to ensure justice is served for the sake of their slain colleague and his young family.

 

“Andrew will be remembered for his warmth, humility and kindness. On behalf of the entire KTRRH fraternity and family, I therefore extend our deepest condolences to Andrew’s family, to the parents, to Edith, the spouse, to the friends and colleagues and loved ones,” mourned Dr. Zainab.

 

Adding that: “We stand with you in this moment of sorrow and we share in your grief. We are aware that his death is being investigated by the relevant authorities and I want to appeal for calm among our staff as we wait for the process to take its due course, but we also want to appeal to the authorities to ensure that this matter is brought to book and justice is served in record time. As we bid farewell to Andrew, let us not only mourn his passing, let us honour his life through our action.”

 

His wife Edith Moringo said the deceased has left behind four children and that he was the sole breadwinner.

 

Edith Muringo spouse to Andrew Njagi

She also expressed fears over her safety saying that the person who called her husband from his residence along the Eastern Bypass on the fateful Monday evening when he went missing may harm the family.

 

Moringo who said she now stares at a bleak future after the killers snatched the life of her husband, said all they want for now is justice.

Dr. Martin Oludhe staff Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH)
A colleague Dr. Oludhe Martin, who chairs the staff welfare committee dismissed claims circulating in social media platforms that Njagi’s death was linked to procurement processes, explaining that the deceased never worked in that department.

 

“Andrew Njagi was a deputy catering manager, and not as alleged in some other tabloids that he was a procurement officer. No, he wasn’t. He was a catering manager, deputy catering manager, and that’s the capacity in which he worked. And as the KUTRRH fraternity, we are saddened by the manner in which one of us was taken from us” said Dr. Oludhe.

 

“So ours is to just urge the authorities, led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI, that kindly take this matter of uttermost importance, because we as his colleagues, we are unsettled, but at the moment we are at peace with what has happened, and we are giving the authorities an opportunity and a chance to bring the perpetrators of this senior act to book.” Dr. Oludhe added.

 

Other colleagues and friends including Kennedy Muriuki and Sam Were expressed similar sentiments and said there seemed to be a tug-of-war between DCI officers in Ruiru and those in Machakos over the investigations, fearing that the matter may be swept under the carpet.

 

China to lift foreign investment access restrictions in manufacturing sector
Kenya chairs UNAIDS programme coordinating board meeting
Pastoralists urged to embrace alternative dispute resolution mechanisms
Waiguru’s Kerugoya Cancer Centre brings new hope in fight against diseases 
Worldreader explores partnerships to inspire young readers
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Lakers Women’s Hockey coach named Betika/SJAK best tactician
Next Article Magical Kenya Open lands a Ksh.20 million sponsorship from Sportpesa
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Murkomen announces govt’s intensified crackdown on criminal gangs
Local News
Harambee Starlets: Odemba names provisional squad ahead of AWCON 2026
Football Sports
Auxiliary Bishop David Kamau leads World Day of the Sick Observance at KNH
County News
Morocco’s government rolls out Ksh 42 billion aid programme to extreme weather victims
Africa International News

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

President Ruto directs ministries to cut budgets by 10pc

County NewsNEWS

Narok Governor calls on motorists to be vigilant

County News

Sakaja says his govt investigating exaggerated pending legal fees

County NewsNEWS

Three more GMO crop varieties set to be introduced into the market

Show More