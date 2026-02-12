Family, KU Referral Hospital staff demand justice for slain officer Andrew Njagi

Dr. Gura said the hospital fraternity was looking upon the investigative security arm of government to ensure justice is served for the sake of their slain colleague and his young family.

“Andrew will be remembered for his warmth, humility and kindness. On behalf of the entire KTRRH fraternity and family, I therefore extend our deepest condolences to Andrew’s family, to the parents, to Edith, the spouse, to the friends and colleagues and loved ones,” mourned Dr. Zainab.

Adding that: “We stand with you in this moment of sorrow and we share in your grief. We are aware that his death is being investigated by the relevant authorities and I want to appeal for calm among our staff as we wait for the process to take its due course, but we also want to appeal to the authorities to ensure that this matter is brought to book and justice is served in record time. As we bid farewell to Andrew, let us not only mourn his passing, let us honour his life through our action.”

His wife Edith Moringo said the deceased has left behind four children and that he was the sole breadwinner.

She also expressed fears over her safety saying that the person who called her husband from his residence along the Eastern Bypass on the fateful Monday evening when he went missing may harm the family.

Moringo who said she now stares at a bleak future after the killers snatched the life of her husband, said all they want for now is justice.