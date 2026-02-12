Magical Kenya Open lands a Ksh.20 million sponsorship from Sportpesa

The 57th edition of the Magical Kenya Open, set to be held between the 19th and 22nd of this month, has received a Ksh.20 million sponsorship from betting firm SportPesa to go towards its organisation.

The Magical Kenya Open is a key event on the DP World Tour calendar, attracting elite international golfers, global media coverage, and sports tourism opportunities.

Speaking during the announcement at the Karen Country Club, the host golf course for the competition, SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri said, “This is our grand entry into golf, and we are going to keep doing this for years to come.

“By supporting the Magical Kenya Open, we are investing in a platform that attracts world-class talent and enhances Kenya’s international reputation as a competitive host for premier sporting events.”

Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) Chairman Patrick Obath commented on the partnership, saying:

“We welcome SportPesa as the official gaming and betting partner for the Magical Kenya Open 2026. Their support will help enhance the tournament experience for players, fans, and partners while reinforcing Kenya’s position on the global golfing calendar.”

Kenya’s flag will be flown by 10 professional and amateur golfers, including Justus Madoya, Dismas Indiza, Isaiah Otuke and Jacob Okello, whose second-place finish at Muthaiga in 1998 remains the best a Kenyan has reached in the Kenya Open.

“In golf, we know success is never accidental. It takes preparation, precision, and strong partnerships. With SportPesa on board, we are not just aiming to host a great tournament; we are positioning Magical Kenya Open for sustained growth and greater international prestige,” said KOGL Commercial Director Ronald Meru.

“Kenya is increasingly positioning itself as a host for international sporting events across athletics, rugby, football, motorsport, and now elite golf. We are proud to contribute to this journey by backing events that enhance Kenya’s global competitiveness,” concluded Jason Gibson, Chief Commercial Officer at SportPesa.

A total of 144 golf players are expected to compete for this year’s edition, which has an improved prize purse of USD 2.7 million.