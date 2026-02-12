Lakers Women’s Hockey coach named Betika/SJAK best tactician

Lakers Women’s Hockey Club coach Amena Sheldon Ulisi has been named Betika/SJAK Coach for the Month of January 2026.

Ulisi led the Lakers to a historic first Africa Cup for Club Champions title in Harare, Zimbabwe, by defeating the reigning champions, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), 2-0 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The Kisumu-based team recorded two wins and one loss during the week-long tournament.

Ulisi pipped Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor, Kabras Sugar coach Carlos Katywa, Patrick Ivuti, who led team Kenya to retain the World Cross Country title for a 3rd consecutive time.

Other nominees for the award were, KCB RFC coach Andrew Amonde, David Vijago of Kenya Police Bullets FC, and golf coaches Neil Mathews and David Mash to the gong.

Betika Marketing Specialist Marya Wachira expressed her admiration for the women’s hockey team, acknowledging their remarkable achievement.

“Embarking on such a journey and securing the team’s first Africa Cup Club Champions title is truly noteworthy. This milestone not only secures its place in history but also inspires ongoing investment in excellence across Kenyan sports,” Ms. Marya remarked.

SJAK President Mr. James Waindi also recognized the team’s persistence, which led them to claim continental honors.

“This was your third appearance at the annual continental championship, and you have finally emerged victorious. It is a testament to your persistence and hard work, and as SJAK, we are immensely proud of your achievement.”

The monthly award honors the best local coach across all sports disciplines, with the winner chosen by a panel of sports journalists affiliated with SJAK.