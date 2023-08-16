Fear grips Gatundu North after four men murdered in cold blood

Four men were attacked and killed by unknown assailants at Gacugi village in Ngorongo, Gatundu North.

The four according to residents, the four were on their way home on Monday night at around 9pm when they were brutally murdered and left by the roadside. They were all hit on the head with a blunt object.

Another man escaped death by a whisker after he managed to escape and was treated and discharged at Igegania Level Four Hospital.

The locals claimed that the horrid attack was executed silently since the victims didn’t raise distress calls and were only discovered lying in a pool of blood by other passers-by.

This is the second incident in a span of one month where locals in the villlage have been attacked. Early last month a middle aged man was attacked and killed by unknown people.

The residents averred that cases of insecurity has been on an increase in the village and other neighboring villages inlcuding Kairi, Ngorongo, Kagambwa and Gatono.

They called on area security apparatus to wake up from their slumber and beef up security in the villages.

The locals also pleaded with local leaders led by area MP Elijah Njoroge to instill security lights in the villages to boost security.

By the time of going to press area security officers led by Kiambu County Police Commander Perminus Kioi had arrived at the village as investigations into the incident kicked off.

Report by Antony Kioko