Morocco raised the bar in AFCON under 23 organization

Magreb has also partnered with neighbours Spain and Portugal in their joint 2030 World Cup host bid.

Morocco delivered a superb 4th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament adding icing on the cake by lifting it on home soil.

The tournament which also served as an Olympic games qualifiers for next year summer games brought tighter 8 teams namely :Gabon,Niger,Mali,Egypt,Ghana,Guinea,Congo and host Morocco.

The matches were staged at the country’s administrative city of Rabat at the Prince Mouley Abdallah stadium and the historical port city of Tangier at the Grande Stade Ibn Batouta.

The modern and effective speed train transport nessecited movement of players and fans from Rabat to Tangier and from Casablanca to Rabat to cheer their favourite teams.

For those using road transport was also smooth the intra city and intercity connections.

The country also brags of world class hospitality with strategically located hotels such as hotel Rabat and Hasan Tour Palace not forgetting sofitel hotel which was a resident to many caf officials,teams and journalist covering the tournament.

By virtue of finishing in the podium for the AFCON under 23,Morocco,Egypt and Mali qualified to represent Africa during next year’s Olympic games in Paris,France.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation used the championship to gauge its ability and drum support for its 2025 AFCON bid as well as the joint world cup bid in 2030.

To achieve its objective of positioning as a football powerhouse and cradle land of talents the organiser invited over 10 legends for the two weeks tournament.

Among the superstars who attended the tournament were former Ghana captains Anthony Bafoe and Asamoah Gyan,former Senegal talisman Elhadji Doiuf,Zimbabwe Al time top scorer Kalusha Bwalya,firmer Cameroon and Arsenal forward Alex Song Bilong,Waed Gomaa of Egypt,Nigeria Jay Jay okocha ,who was the tournament ambassador and Togo’s Emmanuel Adebayor .

“Morocco has started something better and ot has manifested it.

Morocco went to the semi final of FIFA world Cup and you see what they are doing in their country .Everything is all by planning and good infrastructure. “Said Gyan Ghana all time top scorer

“At first no one believed that world cup could come to Africa in 2010 and am glad that I was part of the Cameroon team that participated in the tournament.its my call all former footballers in Africa to support their teams back home in planning and talent development and am certain that Morocco has the capacity to stage the tournament in 20230 “said Alex Song

“In Senegal government support football at all levels that’s the secret to our national football teams success. As former player am assisting them in planning whenever am needed.”said Diouf

The final match pitting host against Egypt witnessed impressive fans attendance at the Prince Mouley Abdellah stadium with both security and attendance .

Morocco will also stage the 2024 Women Africa Cup of nations and is favourite to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals .

Among the state of the art stadiums in Morocco ‘s bid for 2025 AFCON include :-

Casablanca’s Mohammed V Complex (45,000 seats), Rabat’s Moulay Abdellah Complex (53,000), Grand Stade de Marrakech (45,240), Agadir’s Stade Adrar (45,480), Grand Stade de Tanger (45,000), and Grand Stade de Fez (37,000).