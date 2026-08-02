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MP Tongoyo condemns tribal politics, calls for national unity beyond 2027

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
1 Min Read

Parliamentary committee on National Security has condemned recent tribal balcanisation being peddled by a section of leaders saying Kenya should remain one beyond 2027.

Speaking at Siana in his Narok West Constituency when he was opening several CDF project, area Member of Parliament (MP) Gabriel Tongoyo who is the chairman of the security committee in the national assembly warned leaders to refrain from the tribal politics that is threatening to split the country.

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Tongoyo also lauded President William Ruto’s recent beyond 2030 vision saying that is the way Kenyan will go the Singapore route in future.

He said under Ruto’s adminstration Narok has seen the fruits of development citing key road such as Ngoswani-Naikarra-Leshuta Road that is under tarmac construction.

Further he said President Ruto’s vision will transform the country in terms of youth employment, water and road infrastructure.

The legislator who has interest for the Narok gubernatorial seat lamented that the era of ethnic profiling is over and that the Kenya Kwanza admistration was forging of a one united country.

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