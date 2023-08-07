Finance Act: EPRA boss summoned for contempt of court

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Managing Director, Daniel Kiptoo has been summoned by the High Court for contempt of court over the implementation of 16pc fuel levy.

The court issued the summon on Monday during a mention of the Finance Act petition.

A three-judge bench led by Justice David Majanja ordered Kiptoo to appear in person on September 13th, 2023 when the case will be heard.

Kiptoo is expected to show cause why he should not be held in contempt of court for disobeying orders issued by Justice Mugure Thande on the suspension of Finance Act 2023.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah had sued Kiptoo, after the authority increased fuel pump prices despite a high court order that had stopped the implementation of the Act.

The bench also gave room to the petitioners to allow consolidation of all the petitions so that it can ease their work when the case begins, a move that was applauded by all the petitioners.

Omtatah’s application to cross-examine the speakers of both the National Assembly and the Senate on their sworn affidavits was however thwarted by the court.

At the same time, the Law Society of Kenya’s prayer to persuade the court to suspend the court of appeal ruling on the implementation of the Finance Act 2023 was also rejected.

“We find that the Court of Appeal dealt with the issue of conservatory orders sought and we do not see any reason to depart from the directives issued,” Justice Majanja said.

The petitioners, respondents, and interested parties have been ordered to file their applications by the latest 31st of August 2023.

The bench has consolidated all the 10 petitions that had been filed by different individuals and organizations and set to hear them concurrently.