BusinessLocal Business

Finance Bill: Relief for families as death benefits remain tax-free

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

Thousands of Kenyan families stand to benefit from proposals in the Finance Bill 2026 that seek to protect money paid to loved ones after the death of a pensioner and provide greater clarity on tax exemptions.

One of the key proposals aims to ensure that pension benefits paid to beneficiaries after the death of a pensioner remain free from income tax.

Currently, when a pensioner dies, benefits paid to their spouse, children, or other nominated beneficiaries are not taxed. However, the law does not expressly state this, creating uncertainty and confusion for families.

To address this, the Finance Bill proposes an amendment to Clause 20, Paragraph 53 of the First Schedule to the Income Tax Act to explicitly exempt these benefits from income tax.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

In simple terms, if a retired worker passes away, the pension benefits paid to their family or beneficiaries will continue to be received in full, without any tax deductions.

The proposal is intended to provide certainty and protect families during a difficult period by ensuring they can access the financial support left behind by their loved one without fear of taxation.

KRA tax collection crosses Ksh 1 trillion
Egypt’s Elaraby Group opens Nairobi office in expansion bid
BP says it makes biggest oil and gas find in 25 years
China’s foreign exchange reserves rise to $3.316 tln in September

According to Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, the proposed changes are part of the government’s broader effort to create fairness, equity, and consistency within the tax system.

The CS has maintained that the Finance Bill 2026 is focused on making tax administration clearer and more equitable while protecting ordinary Kenyans from unnecessary burdens.

If approved, the changes will give families peace of mind that pension benefits paid after the death of a loved one will not be taxed.

The overall goal is to protect family income, provide certainty and make the tax system easier to understand, fairer and more equitable for all Kenyans.

Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 bn
Cigna Healthcare, AAR partnership to boost insurance coverage
Gov’t to invest in green transport, BRT to be complete by 2024
Qatar Airways makes its inaugural flight to Kinshasa
Reddit share sale values the platform at $6.4bn
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Only legitimate Kenyans will get IDs, Ruto clarifies
Next Article Wajir set for new University as Ruto says Kenya’s future lies in classrooms
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya urges stronger Africa–Korea cooperation in technology, growth
Africa County News
Ruto tips multi-billion shillings projects to open up Northern Kenya economy 
Business Local Business
Ruto apologises for Northern Kenya marginalisation
County News NEWS
Ruto reaffirms commitment to equal development across all regions
Local News

You May also Like

IMF Headquaters.
BusinessInternational Business

South Sudan debt distress risk remains high-IMF

BusinessInternational Business

Uganda to host Digital Government Africa

BusinessMarkets

Twenty five African countries facing debt risks, warns AfDB

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya Power reports drop in electricity costs, warns against wayleave charges

Show More