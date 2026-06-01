Local NewsMoreNEWS

Wajir set for new University as Ruto says Kenya’s future lies in classrooms

Of all the investments we are making in Northern Kenya, none is more important than education; which is also the theme of this year’s Madaraka Day - “Education, Skills and the Future.”

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read
Highlights
  • Kenya’s liberation will not be fought on conventional battlefields. It will be won in the classrooms, laboratories, workshops, and innovation hubs.
  • Our message to the youth of Northern Kenya is simple: your future will not be defined by geography. It will be defined by your talent, your skills, and your determination.

President William Ruto has underscored the importance of education as the most critical investment in Northern Kenya, announcing plans to construct a university in Wajir County.

Speaking Monday in Wajir during the Madaraka Day celebrations, President Ruto said education remains the powerful tool in tackling poverty and tackling inequality, noting, “of all the tools a nation possesses, education is the most potent. It is the bridge between promise and possibility. Between poverty and prosperity. Between exclusion and belonging.”

The Head of State noted that Kenya’s liberation will not be fought on conventional battlefields, but will be won in the classrooms, laboratories, workshops, and innovation hubs.

He highlighted how nation’s leading the world today earned their position citing South Korea, which  invested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and became a technology powerhouse.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

Similarly, Ruto highlighted Singapore’s investment in human capital saying the country turned its people into the greatest national resource while Finland built a knowledge economy through sustained investment in learning.

He remarked that Kenya is moving in the same direction through the Competency Based Education (CBC) and Training system which he says is transforming what learning means in Kenya.

Young Chinese entrepreneurs in Chongqing Drive $3.71 Billion investment boom
President Ruto set to appoint High Court Judges
Court orders Mackenzie followers be transferred to a rescue center
MCK condemns arbitrary arrests and attacks on journalists by police

“It is equipping our children not merely to pass examinations, but to think critically, solve problems, innovate, and compete on the global stage. It is designed around a simple but powerful belief: every child has unique abilities and talents worth discovering, nurturing, and unleashing, ” said Ruto.

Ruto expressed optimism in the uptake of science and technology related subjects noting that : “What particularly encourages me is that 52% of learners in the first-ever Grade 10 cohort have chosen the STEM pathway. This tells us that a new generation is rising, one that will drive Kenya’s industrial transformation, power our technological advancement, and build the innovation economy that will define our nation’s next chapter.”

Inclusion in education

In a move aimed at enhancing inclusivity in education, President Ruto directed the Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Ogamba to engage all relevant stakeholders and take the necessary measures under the Basic Education Act, to consult widely and recommend appropriate measures for the formal integration of alternative learning pathways like Duksi, Madrassa.

This he said will ensure that every child, regardless of background or circumstance, has a recognised pathway into learning, skills, and opportunity.

“Every child deserves a door into learning. It is our duty to open every door. Yet opening the door to opportunity is only part of the journey. Inclusion must also mean access to quality healthcare, dignity, and well-being for every citizen,” Ruto noted.

Further, he directed local leaders and the county government to identify a large parcel of land for the construction of a university in the county.

More than 19 counties adversely affected by ongoing El Niño rains
Nairobi county engages residents on nightclubs, planned establishment of rehabilitation centers
EACC leads 2025 African Anti-Corruption Day commemoration
Kenyans to enjoy spectacular fireworks to usher the new year
Deputy Governors want their roles specified
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article Finance Bill: Relief for families as death benefits remain tax-free
Next Article Ruto reaffirms commitment to equal development across all regions
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya urges stronger Africa–Korea cooperation in technology, growth
Africa County News
Ruto tips multi-billion shillings projects to open up Northern Kenya economy 
Business Local Business
Ruto apologises for Northern Kenya marginalisation
County News NEWS
Ruto reaffirms commitment to equal development across all regions
Local News

You May also Like

County News

Kericho man faces murder charge over death of his 100-year-old mother

County News

The Nairobi West hospital expands reach with launch of Parklands specialty clinic

County News

2024 on track to be warmest year on record, WMO

County NewsNEWS

Wajir: Gov’t intensifies crackdown on illicit trade

Show More