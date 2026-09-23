Finish the projects before El Nino, dam contractors in Tana River told

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eng Eric Mugaa has directed all contractors working on water dams in Tana River County to speed up their works and complete the projects before the onset of the El Nino rains which could compromise their progress.

Speaking after the launch of the Extension of Konkona to Sheli village water supply project and the construction of Minjila dam in Garsen constituency, Tana River, Mugaa said that the government had invested millions of shillings in the county for construction of dams as part of the government’s agenda to harvest water.

The CS said that due to the flooding nature and loose soil in the county, it was important for the contractors to put more resources into the works and ensure that projects are completed so as to ensure the El Nino rain water is harvested for future use and at the same time reduce flooding in some areas.

“In Tana River we are doing a lot of things. In Garsen, we are constructing two dams, one here in Minjila and the other one in Shifa each at a cost of Sh50 million. These projects are part of the government’s effort to invest in water harvesting. We are aware that the El Nino is coming and so we are requesting the contractors working on these projects to speed up the works before rains start,” Eng. Mugaa said.

“We are running out of time and the soil here is very loose. It is important that we fast track this kind of work and complete the project. We need the contractors to put more people on the job, more resources on the works and work within the weather timeline. El Nino cannot find us unawares or unprepared,” he added.

As part of the El nino preparedness in the county, the CS further noted that the government had given out contracts for construction of dikes around communities at a cost of Sh100 million to safeguard them from floods during the rainy season.

“The areas that actually flood are the lower Tana River, Garissa, Wajir, the mature stages of the river are where flooding actually happens. Here in Tana River, in preparation for El Nino, we are constructing dikes at a cost of Sh100 million to safeguard the villages and the residents from floods,” he said.

Garsen MP Ali Wario echoed the CS’s sentiments on the completion of the dam projects, noting that there was urgency to complete the projects which would get the people out of the flood – drought cycle by ensuring that there is availability of water harvested in the rainy season.

Wario urged the contractors to mobilize more equipment since there was availability of funds to ensure that the works are completed as soon as possible.

“We want all these dams where construction is ongoing to be completed before El Nino kicks off so that we harvest that water. We are asking the contractors to mobilize more equipment at once so that we beat the deadline before the rains because the money is already there,” Wario said.

“We cannot blame President Ruto’s administration because there is money and we do not want delays which can make us miss harvesting water this rainy season,” he added.

Judith Mwamburi, a director at the Coast Water Works Development Agency, which is implementing the projects, on her part said that their engineers were on the ground to ensure that the projects stay on course for the benefit of the communities.

“We have more than 10 projects ongoing in Tana River County. As the coast water development agency, we are between the government and the citizens and that is why all our engineers are on the ground following up to make sure that the projects are completed on time,” she said.