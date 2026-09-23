EACC recovers Ksh708,664 from former Homa Bay county official

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained an order for the recovery of Ksh 708,664 from a former Homa Bay County Government employee who received double salaries over a period of more than three years.

In its judgment delivered on September 18, 2026, the High Court ordered Ms. Evelyne Adhiambo Ogweno, a former medical social worker at Ndiru Hospital Centre, Rangwe Sub-County and former County Payroll Officer Maurice Ochieng Wambo to jointly and severally refund the Ksh708,664 to the Government of Kenya.

The recovery follows investigations into the payment of multiple salaries to current and former employees of Homa Bay County Government.

The inquiry established that Ms. Ogweno, a former employee in the County Department of Health Services, received additional salary payments between February 2015 and May 2018. During this period, she received Ksh708,664 over and above her regular salary.

EACC subsequently filed a recovery suit against Ogweno and three former county payroll officials, seeking to recover the additional payments.

The recovery is part of a series of cases filed by the Commission following investigations into the alleged loss of Ksh42,249,988 through the Homa Bay County Government payroll system.

In addition to the recovery of the lost public funds, the Commission is also pursuing the prosecution of public officials found to bear the greatest responsibility for the payroll fraud.

Source: EACC